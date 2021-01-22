Phil Brewster reports.

Joyce Pawsey was mentally and physically ready for her seven-hour cancer operation.

She'd been diagnosed with pre-cancerous cells two months ago.

She said goodbye to her husband, had her checks, and was waiting to go down to theatre - when her surgeon appeared with the bad news.

Her surgery had been postponed because her high dependency bed had been given to a Covid patient.

I just burst out crying. I just went. I lost it.

Joyce doesn't blame Nottingham's Queens Medical Centre at all.

She holds responsible the people who are breaking rules and causing infection rates and hospital admissions to rise,

"When you're enjoying your party.

When you're enjoying your mixing with your group, just think what might happen.

Your mum, your dad could be in hospital just like I am. Waiting for a bed. Trembling in anticipation, and being told go home."

For hospital staff it's an equally stressful time.

Mel Kerr is a nurse at Lincoln County Hospital which has seen huge numbers of Covid patients come through its doors.

She's described going home and having a meltdown.

"The day left me feeling completely broken.

It left me feeling like I was inadequate as a member of staff.

That I hadn't achieved what I wanted to achieve that day.

It made me feel like I had failed in my duty of care to my patients which is something that nobody ever wants to feel....

I think it's really important that people remember - we are human."

Both patients and staff are suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

The Trust where Mel works is offering help and support to its staff, and Joyce's surgery has now been rescheduled.

