Barriers in Bewdley breached as village flooded twice in a year

Callum Watkinson reports

Residents in Bewdley in Worcestershire were mopping up today after riverside properties were flooded for the second time in twelve months.

The River Severn, swollen by Storm Cristoph, overwhelmed temporary flood defences at around midnight on Saturday (Jan 23) and dozens of homes were evacuated.

During a visit after last year's flood the Prime Minister said permanent defences were being considered for the town.

Environment agency officers say the water levels in Bewdley peak at noon but have remained at the same level throughout the day.

They are keeping officers in area overnight until water levels drop.

Residents have said last night's events prove those defences are now long overdue.

