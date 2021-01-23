In Pictures: Storm Christoph causes heavy rainfall and flooding
Captured by our drone, a lone car is seen abandoned in waterlogged country lanes in Seighford, Staffordshire.
A helping hand in Hereford for one van caught out by the rising water levels.
Exemplary social distancing as the sun set in Colwick, Nottingham, over a peaking River Trent.
At least the rugby pitch in Darley Abbey was being used during lockdown...
A carer at a retirement home in Shrewsbury is able to visit, thanks to one man and his boat.
Derbyshire Police said their officers had misjudged the depth of the water because of poor light earlier in the day.
A farmer in Mountsorrel was so worried about rising water levels, he decided to move his 40 lambs to a nearby farm.
An enterprising way to make an essential journey in Hereford.
A hopeful sign intended to warn people of the rising water levels.