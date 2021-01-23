A second 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 15-year-old Keon Lincoln in Birmingham.

Keon was attacked by a group of youths in Linwood Road, Handsworth on Thursday afternoon (Jan 21).

He was rushed to hospital just after 3.30pm but sadly, he died a short time later.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday morning (January 22) and remains in custody.Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address inBirmingham last night (January 22).

He also remains in custody this morning (January 23) for questioning.

Cordons held at the scene in Linwood Road and Wheeler Street, where a car was abandoned, have now been lifted.

Detectives have said the investigation is 'challenging' due to the number of offenders they believe are involved but are dedicating a 24/7 team to make 'swift progress'.

They're urging anyone with information to contact them via their website or by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.