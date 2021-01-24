Three more teens arrested in 15-year-old Keon Lincoln murder investigation

Three more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 15-year-old Keon Lincoln in Birmingham.

Keon was attacked by a group of youths in Linwood Road, Handsworth on Thursday afternoon (Jan 21).

He was rushed to hospital just after 3.30pm but sadly, he died a short time later.

A post mortem examination has revealed Keon died from a gunshot and stab wounds.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Birmingham on Saturday night (January 23) and two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested in Walsall in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 24).

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Friday morning (January 22).

Another 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Friday (January 22) evening has been released under investigation.

Credit: SnapperSK

Cordons held at the scene in Linwood Road and Wheeler Street, where a car was abandoned, have now been lifted.

Detectives have said the investigation is 'challenging' due to the number of offenders they believe are involved but are dedicating a 24/7 team to make 'swift progress'.

They're urging anyone with information to contact them via their website or by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.