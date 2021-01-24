Wintry West Midlands as snow blankets the region

Large parts of the West Midlands have been covered in snow causing disruption on roads and other travel services.

Homes and roads in Sutton Coldfield were completely covered by snow.

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice in the Midlands until about Wednesday (January 27).

Elsewhere people in Droitwich in Worcestershire woke up on a Sunday to find a spots of the green had turned white.

In Tamworth the castle started to resemble another castle from a well know tv programme - as winter fell over it.

Pictures from Twitter/Tamworth Castle

The weather also cause disprution on the roads and on railway services. West Midlands Railway urging people to check the for the latest bus, train and metro information.

One staff member at Four Oaks Station tried his best clear the platform as by shovelling the snow away.

On the roads a double-decker bus found its self stuck on Parsons Hill in Kings Norton, Birmingham, due to the snowy conditions.

A double-decker bus became stuck following the snow in Kings Norton in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

Read more: