Covid: Police fine 50 party-goers at student block in Birmingham

Police officers issued around 50 fines after catching a large gathering of party-goers at a student accommodation block in Birmingham on Friday.

Officers handed out the Fixed Penalty Notices as rule-breakers, including some who’d travelled as far as London and Newcastle, were found hiding in cupboards at the party on Lower Loveday Street, near the city's Jewellery Quarter area.

Inspector Steve Barnes, who was in charge of the crackdown on Covid rule flouters, warned that 'people are dying' as he urged people to follow the rules:

We understand that young people are frustrated at not being able to enjoy themselves and I do feel their pain, but we have to stick to the rules so that we can get back to some sort of normality sooner rather than later.

People are dying and we have to prevent the spread of this virus. Inspector Steve Barnes

Credit: BPM Media

Police say an officer was "assaulted" as students made off from the party. They say efforts are being made to identify him.

Inspector Barnes hit back at criticism that West Midlands Police are using resources to tackle Covid breaches instead of 'catching criminals':

We hear the criticism that some are saying about our actions to police restrictions and, we more than anyone, want to concentrate on catching criminals, so my message is clear – stick to the rules and let us do our job of protecting communities and solving crime. Inspector Steve Barnes

Over the weekend, West Midlands Police say they attended 32 Covid breaches, including:

Around 20 people were found at a 30th birthday bash at a house in Kingstanding.

17 men were found to be enjoying a poker night in a tower block.

A party had to be broken up on Soho Road after shop owners set up a sound system and were eating and drinking.

Several fast food outlets were found to still be serving customers beyond 11pm.

£16,000 worth of fines handed out to those breaking Covid rules

5 x £1,000 fines issued to organisers, or breaches at restaurants and food outlets

58 x £200 fines issued to those caught breaking the rules by attending gatherings

Credit: BPM Media

In Leicester, a large group of people were shown appearing to flout lockdown rules by gathering in a park and dancing to music.

A crowd of some 30 people were seen dancing around a snow-laden Spinney Hill Park while appearing not to be wearing masks or socially-distancing.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the park and dispersed the crowd:

A local officer spoke to the group and advised them they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations and advised them to disperse immediately. Within minutes of the officer arriving the group separated and left the area. Leicestershire Police spokesperson

No fines were issued.

Read more: