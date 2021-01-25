Demolition of Rugeley power station chimney

Pictures from: Engie Group / Youtube

A 183-metre power station chimney has been demolished in Rugeley, Staffordshire to pave the way for new development in the area.Explosives were used at Rugeley Power Station the concrete chimneyPolice urged spectators to avoid making the journey to watch the demolition.The power stationwas demolished to make way for hundreds of new homes, a new school and employment space as part of a redevelopment programme.

The coal-fired power plant closed in 2016.

