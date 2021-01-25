Fun in the snow: Midlanders enjoy winter sun
To send us in your pictures, email centralweather@itv.com or tweet us on @ITVCentral
Many of us have been enjoying the beautiful weather today, despite the treacherous road conditions and warnings of flooding. You have all been sending in your videos and pictures and here are some of our favourites...
Teddie the Pug, has been enjoying his first time in the snow at Glebe Park in Stechford.
From one Teddie to another. Here is 5 year old Teddy having fun decorating his snowman, with a very important message!
Similarly, many of you have been sledging where it's safe to do so. Including at Rowley Regis and in Harborne, Birmingham.
Some children of critical workers were in school today. Including these playing in the snow this morning at The William Amory Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent.
One of our most stunning pictures we got today was from Melissa from Walsall. We loved it so much we had to post it on Instagram, thanks Melissa!
Another gorgeous view from Steve in Four Oaks this morning:
We have been sent some amazing snow creations. Here are some of our personal favourites:
This version of Olaf, from Frozen, is fantastic. By Michael Downham. Great work!
Less of a snowman, more of a snow animal!
Trevor has sent in a picture of her daughter, Chloe and her new friend - Jack!
A sunbathing snowman in Waterfront, Merryhill. He looks very comfortable!
These are some beautiful drone pictures of the snow over Nottingham today.