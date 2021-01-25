Fun in the snow: Midlanders enjoy winter sun

To send us in your pictures, email centralweather@itv.com or tweet us on @ITVCentral

Many of us have been enjoying the beautiful weather today, despite the treacherous road conditions and warnings of flooding. You have all been sending in your videos and pictures and here are some of our favourites...

Teddie the Pug, has been enjoying his first time in the snow at Glebe Park in Stechford.

From one Teddie to another. Here is 5 year old Teddy having fun decorating his snowman, with a very important message!

Similarly, many of you have been sledging where it's safe to do so. Including at Rowley Regis and in Harborne, Birmingham.

Some children of critical workers were in school today. Including these playing in the snow this morning at The William Amory Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent.

Credit: The William Amory Primary School

One of our most stunning pictures we got today was from Melissa from Walsall. We loved it so much we had to post it on Instagram, thanks Melissa!

Melissa says they now have a little icy lake at the back of the house due to storm.

Another gorgeous view from Steve in Four Oaks this morning:

A calm and chilly morning at the Hill Hook Nature Reserve in Sutton Coldfield Credit: Steve Bryant

We have been sent some amazing snow creations. Here are some of our personal favourites:

This version of Olaf, from Frozen, is fantastic. By Michael Downham. Great work!

Credit: Sandra Swadkins

Less of a snowman, more of a snow animal!

This must have taken such a long time, great stuff! Credit: The Lea Family, Finstall, Bromsgrove

Trevor has sent in a picture of her daughter, Chloe and her new friend - Jack!

Credit: Trevor Organ

A sunbathing snowman in Waterfront, Merryhill. He looks very comfortable!

Credit: John Priest

These are some beautiful drone pictures of the snow over Nottingham today.