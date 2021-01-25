A mass vaccination centre has been officially opened in a converted Wickes store in Mansfield today.

Amongst those first in the queue for the vaccination were newly weds Geoff Holland, who's 90, and his wife Jenny Holland who's 86.

Geoff Holland, 90, and Jenny Holland, 86, got married in August Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

They were only married in August after they met at the Town View independent living centre, where they live in Mansfield.

The former DIY store was transformed into a mass vaccination centre in 60 days.

Mr and Mrs Holland described how coronavirus has meant they only managed to marry at the third time of trying - and with just four guests to celebrate. They hope to one day soon to be able to have a get together and celebrate with friends and family who couldn't be there on the day.

We have missed them so much. It's fantastic that they are getting the vaccine so their love story can continue. They are so independent and do everything together. Jenny has taken years off him - he looks 20 years younger. Kathryn Turner, Geoff's daughter

Mr and Mrs Holland said they both tested positive for coronavirus a couple of months ago after Mr Holland was feeling a bit under the weather and they got tested. But both got through it without developing major symptoms.

The Mansfield Vaccination Centre has joined 31 other new sites opening across England this week.

People aged 75 and over who live within a 45-minute drive of the centre are being invited to book their vaccination, the NHS said.

