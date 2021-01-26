How many people have had the Coronavirus vaccine in the Midlands?
The NHS first released data on the progress of the vaccine rollout on the 14th January.
The Midlands was off to a strong start, topping the charts, with more vaccine doses injected into people than in any other area of England.
This is the latest NHS data up to 25th January.
First doses administered in the Midlands
Percentage of Midlands population to get first dose
Second doses administered in the Midlands
Percentage of Midlands population to get second dose
How does that compare with the rest of the country?
How many people in the UK have had the vaccine?
England 5,962,544
Wales 289,566
Scotland 437,900
Northern Ireland 163,317
Across the UK, the total number of people who have had a first dose breaks down as follows:
As of Monday 25 January, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 6,853,327, an increase of 279,757 from the previous day.
Where will I go to be vaccinated?
It will depend on your location and appointment availability when someone gets in touch with you.
Pharmacies have started to roll out the vaccine, with Woodside Pharmacy in Telford the first in the Midlands to offer it to patients.
When will I be vaccinated?
People are urged NOT to contact their GP about being vaccinated.
Instead they will be invited, probably by letter, to book an appointment to get the vaccination as soon as it's their turn.
This could take days, weeks or months depending on where people fall on the priority list:
Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers
80-year-olds and over and frontline health and social care workers
75-year-olds and over
70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals
65-year-olds and over
16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions
60-year-olds and over
55-year-olds and over
50-year-olds and over
Health officials have warned that the rollout will be a “marathon not a sprint”, and are urging people over 80 not to be worried if they are not yet been called to have their jab.
The government says it expects the "majority of vulnerable people" to be vaccinated in January and February.
