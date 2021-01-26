How many people have had the Coronavirus vaccine in the Midlands?

The NHS first released data on the progress of the vaccine rollout on the 14th January.

The Midlands was off to a strong start, topping the charts, with more vaccine doses injected into people than in any other area of England.

This is the latest NHS data up to 25th January.

1,124,204 First doses administered in the Midlands

13.5% Percentage of Midlands population to get first dose

67,322 Second doses administered in the Midlands

0.8% Percentage of Midlands population to get second dose

How does that compare with the rest of the country?

NHS data on 25th January Credit: NHS

How many people in the UK have had the vaccine?

England 5,962,544

Wales 289,566

Scotland 437,900

Northern Ireland 163,317

Across the UK, the total number of people who have had a first dose breaks down as follows:

As of Monday 25 January, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 6,853,327, an increase of 279,757 from the previous day.

Where will I go to be vaccinated?

It will depend on your location and appointment availability when someone gets in touch with you.

When will I be vaccinated?

People are urged NOT to contact their GP about being vaccinated.

Instead they will be invited, probably by letter, to book an appointment to get the vaccination as soon as it's their turn.

This could take days, weeks or months depending on where people fall on the priority list:

Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers

80-year-olds and over and frontline health and social care workers

75-year-olds and over

70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

65-year-olds and over

16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions

60-year-olds and over

55-year-olds and over

50-year-olds and over

Health officials have warned that the rollout will be a “marathon not a sprint”, and are urging people over 80 not to be worried if they are not yet been called to have their jab.

The government says it expects the "majority of vulnerable people" to be vaccinated in January and February.

Getting the facts:

You can get in touch with us online in the following ways:

Email: centralnews@itv.com

Twitter: @itvcentral

Instagram: itvcentral

Facebook: facebook.com/ITVCentral

Postal address: ITV News Central, Gas Street, Birmingham, B1 2JT

News desk: 084488 14122

Planning desk: 084488 14127

Nottingham office: 084488 16608

Weather pictures: centralweather@itv.com

ITV Consumer Limited has no control over third party websites or services and is not responsible for their content: Terms and Conditions.

Calls cost up to 5p per minute from BT landlines, plus an additional 8p call set up fee. Calls from other networks may be higher and from mobiles will be considerably more. Callers must be 18 or over: Terms and Conditions.