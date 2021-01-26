How medical cannabis is helping a nine-year-old boy with severe epilepsy

The mother of a nine-year-old boy with severe epilepsy, who was worried her son could die if Brexit stopped the supply of medical cannabis from the Netherlands, has been given a six-month reprieve.

Hannah Deacon from Kenilworth says cannabis oil has made a huge difference to her son Alfie. She welcomed the news but said it's a short term solution.

Hannah said: "He's been seizure-free for 8 months and because he's a really happy child it makes the quality of life better for the whole family."

Credit: Family photo.

The oil comes from the Netherlands. Ms Deacon, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, was told Brexit rules meant the medicine could no longer be brought to the UK.

But the Department of Health and Social Care said they've agreed a way forward with the Dutch Government on the supply of Bedrocan oil to UK patients, which will last until 1 July.

The government says they're exploring more permanent solutions to ensure people who need these treatments can continue to access them In 2018 Ms Deacon's campaign, backed by the actor Sir Patrick Stewart, led to a change in the law allowing medical cannabis to be prescribed in the UK.

Alfie has an NHS prescription but Ms Deacon says other families are struggling to pay for products similar to the one he uses.

2018

She added: "There are many families in the UK who are accessing private prescriptions for medical cannabis - but what they have to pay thousands of pounds. We are calling on the government to look at how they can help support these families pay for these medicines."

According to Ms Deacon, Alfie and children like him, need the oil to stay safe and stay out of hospital - she welcomes the reprieve but says the campaign to help other families is far from over.

