How can I mark Holocaust Memorial Day during lockdown?

People across the Midlands will today (Wednesday, January 27) mark the 25th Holocaust Memorial Day anniversary but the impact of the pandemic means the occasion will be recognised differently in 2021.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is live-streaming a ceremony from 7pm-8pm tonight and is encouraging people to light candles and safely put them in their windows to:

Remember those who were murdered for who they were

Stand against prejudice and hatred today

What is Holocaust Memorial Day?

27 January marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilisation, and genocide must still be resisted every day. HMD is for everyone. Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future. Holocaust Memorial Day Trust

Click here for more information.

The entrance to former concentration camp Sachsenhausen, north of Berlin. The message reads: 'Arbeit macht frei' (Work makes you free). Credit: PA Images

How is the day being marked locally during lockdown?

In Sandwell, a wreath of daffodils will be laid in the memorial garden at Highfields Register Office, West Bromwich.

Council buildings will be lit purple; the colour adopted by the Holocaust Memorial Trust, from 3.30pm onwards.

Leicester University Professor Aubrey Newman has released a video on this year’s theme, “Be the light in the darkness”.

Nottingham Council House will be illuminated and an online candle-lighting event will take place from 6pm-7pm.

People in Staffordshire are being encouraged to join the official virtual ceremony from 7pm and light candles from 8pm.

This year of course will be very different because of the Covid-19 restrictions but I would encourage people to try and find a few moments to remember at home or take part in some of the online activities and ceremonies. Alan White, Staffordshire County Council Leader

At the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, online activities and a pre-recorded Act of Remembrance service will be shown.

National Memorial Arboretum Credit: PA Images

A man who survived concentration camps and forced labour under the Nazis will be speak at Dudley’s annual Holocaust Commemoration on Friday January 29th.

Derby Cathedral is holding a streamed service from 6pm. It will include readings, choir music and an address by the Dean of Derby, the Very Revd Dr Peter Robinson.

In Birmingham The city’s commemoration will be streamed on the council’s Twitter and Facebook account at 2pm.

Lichfield Cathedral will be hosting an online service for schools and pupils, reflecting on the day with members of the Cathedral clergy and music.