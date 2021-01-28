Asda becomes first supermarket in UK to provide Covid-19 vaccinations

The clothing department in the store has been transformed into a vaccination centre. Credit: Asda

A supermarket in the West Midlands has become the first in the country to begin offering Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Asda store in Cape Hill in Smethwick has transformed its clothing department into a vaccination centre, and began administering the vaccine today.

Seventy-eight-year-old Harbans Kaur from Smethwick became the first person to have the jab in a supermarket.

The supermarket says it's worked with the NHS and trained pharmacy colleagues to deliver up to 240 injections per day to priority groups. It will function from 8am to 8pm every day.

We are incredibly proud to be the first supermarket pharmacy to administer the vaccine and to play our part in helping the NHS roll outs its vaccination programme. Many of the people who will attend the store today have been shielding at home for months and we hope receiving the vaccine is the first step towards a return to normality for them. Faisal Tuddy, Superintendent Pharmacist

Asda says it will be opening a second store for vaccinations next week, with the clothing department of the shop in Watford used to vaccinate up to 3,500 people per week.