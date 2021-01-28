Two nurses in Derbyshire have been hailed as heroes after agreeing to self-isolate to help a care home resident who has poor mental health.

They’ve agreed to quarantine so they can take a resident in her 60’s back to her family in Poland, where relatives can care for her.

A judge at the Court of Protection, which considers issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves, approved the plan after deciding the move was in the resident’s best interests.

He was told that she’d be able fly to Poland without needing to isolate on arrival if she had a Covid-19 vaccination, but was also told the nurses who’d have to accompany her would have to self-isolate when they got back to the Midlands.

Mr Justice Hayden described the nurses’ sacrifice as heroic:

Self-isolation in these times is a challenge...but to do it for somebody else - that's heroic.

I don't know if the public fully appreciates the sacrifices some of our nurses make. Mr Justice Hayden

It’s not yet known where the nurses will have to isolate once they land, though it’s thought they may be spending at least five days in a hotel.

