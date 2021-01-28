Man jailed after knocking police officer from motorbike

A man from Wolverhampton has been jailed for 3 years after he deliberately knocked a police officer from his motorbike in Oldbury.

Callum Fellows drove into PC Steve Lovering's bike after the officer spotted him in a stolen car on Ashes Road on 27 August last year.

The 18-year-old then sped off on the wrong side of the road and went through red lights.

Fellows, of Mervin Road, was picked out in an ID parade and on 22 January at Wolverhampton Crown Court he admitted assault, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Fellow’s actions were completely reckless and it’s lucky that PC Lovering did not sustain serious injuries. Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, West Midlands Police

A number of locals approached PC Lovering to check he wasn't hurt and help him get his bike upright.

Despite some back and shoulder pain the officer wasn't seriously injured.