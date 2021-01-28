Meet the student studying in a Campervan yet still paying accommodation fees

Students say they're struggling as they are being forced to pay rent for accommodation that they can't use.

Many say they feel like they've been forgotten and pressure is mounting on the Government to provide financial aid to students and accommodation providers.

Charlotte Ashley-Higgins is a third year student at the University of Wolverhampton - but because of the national lockdown she's instead been studying in a campervan on her parents drive in Birmingham.

Charlotte is paying almost £400 a month, from her maintenance loan and wages from a part time job, for accommodation that she can't use.

She says it's unfair.

Hannah Brown, 22, is in her first year at Nottingham Trent University.

She returned home to Scotland from Nottingham on the 5th December, in the student travel window, but because of the national lockdown she hasn't been able to return.

She now pays £135 a week rent for accommodation she hasn't stepped foot in for months.

The government has supplied institutions with funding to support student hardship.

Universities say they're supporting students as best they can and many in halls of residence have had their rents paused.

Those in private accommodation have seen some reductions in rates, but, as we see in Pablo Taylor's report above, many landlords are also struggling.

