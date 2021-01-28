Midlands Weather Warnings: Up to eight inches of snow could fall this weekend

Parts of the Midlands could be blanketed with up to eight inches (20cm) of snow this weekend, forecasters have said.

Yellow weather warnings for “heavy snow” have been issued by the Met Office, covering much of the region and most of Wales.

Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “disruption” to travel across the patch, with the warning lasting from 3am until 6pm on Saturday.

20cm of snow could fall in Shropshire

10 - 15cm of snow could fall over high ground in the West Midlands

3 - 7cm of snow could fall in low lying areas

The Met Office warns Saturday’s snow flurry could bring a risk of chaos in some rural and low-lying communities:

Chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A closer look at the Met Office weather warning. Credit: Met Office

The weather warning is in place in the following areas:

East Midlands Derby Derbyshire Leicester Leicestershire Northamptonshire

West Midlands Herefordshire Shropshire Staffordshire Stoke-on-Trent Telford and Wrekin Warwickshire West Midlands Conurbation Worcestershire



The warning comes after large swathes of the Midlands were left blanketed in snow last weekend.

Hundreds of schools across the Midlands were shut because of the snow and ice. While several coronavirus vaccination sites also had to close because of the snow.

The Met Office said the UK had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in England recorded accumulations of 5cm or more for three days consecutively.

