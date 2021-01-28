Midlands Weather Warnings: Up to eight inches of snow could fall this weekend
Parts of the Midlands could be blanketed with up to eight inches (20cm) of snow this weekend, forecasters have said.
Yellow weather warnings for “heavy snow” have been issued by the Met Office, covering much of the region and most of Wales.
Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “disruption” to travel across the patch, with the warning lasting from 3am until 6pm on Saturday.
of snow could fall in Shropshire
of snow could fall over high ground in the West Midlands
of snow could fall in low lying areas
The Met Office warns Saturday’s snow flurry could bring a risk of chaos in some rural and low-lying communities:
Chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
Slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
Chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
The weather warning is in place in the following areas:
East Midlands
Derby
Derbyshire
Leicester
Leicestershire
Northamptonshire
West Midlands
Herefordshire
Shropshire
Staffordshire
Stoke-on-Trent
Telford and Wrekin
Warwickshire
West Midlands Conurbation
Worcestershire
The warning comes after large swathes of the Midlands were left blanketed in snow last weekend.
Hundreds of schools across the Midlands were shut because of the snow and ice. While several coronavirus vaccination sites also had to close because of the snow.
The Met Office said the UK had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in England recorded accumulations of 5cm or more for three days consecutively.
Read more: