Three men who drove from Staffordshire to Southend during lockdown, before attempting a boat trip, had to be rescued by the coastguard.

They were then fined by police for breaking Coronavirus restrictions.

Under the rules, you must "stay at home" except for very specific reasons.

The men had travelled nearly 200 miles for their lockdown adventure on Sunday 24 January.

The three men travelled together, despite lockdown restrictions on meeting and leaving your local area. Credit: ITV News Central

The men had brought a boat with them, and attempted to reach a fort across the water from Southend in Whitstable.

But, they got into difficulties and had to be rescued by the Coastguard and other emergency services.

They told police they had intended to spend the night at the sea fort.

The men, who were aged between 31 and 41, were all fined.

What are the lockdown rules?

You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary.

You may leave home for reasons like shopping, education, medical aid, going to work, or exercise - alone or with your support bubble or with one other person.

You must not travel outside your local area.

You cannot leave your home to meet socially with anyone you do not live with.

You should stay 2 metres apart.

