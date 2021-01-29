Can I book my coronavirus vaccine online without an invite?

It's been reported that people - eligible or not - can book appointments online to have the coronavirus vaccine, before they've received an official invite.

The SwiftQueue booking service is being used by some NHS Trusts in the region, such as those in Nottinghamshire, Chesterfield, Peterborough and Coventry.

When booking, patients are prompted to only continue if they're in one of the top priority groups and are therefore eligible to book an appointment.

At the moment that mainly includes care home residents and staff, people over 70 years old and, more recently in some areas, those who're clinically extremely vulnerable.

Vaccine priority groups:

1. Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers

2. 80-year-olds and over and frontline health and social care workers

3. 75-year-olds and over

4. 70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

5. 65-year-olds and over

6. 16- to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions

7. 60-year-olds and over

8. 55-year-olds and over

9. 50-year-olds and over

However, Public Health officials are urging people to stick to the rules after reports that some are going online and using the SwiftQueue booking service to book their vaccination before they should.

In Nottinghamshire only people over 70 who have received their invitation letter should be booking, but it's emerged that some people are using the service to jump the queue.

On the SwiftQueue Nottingham website the following warning is given:

"Please Note: The Vaccine is being rolled out in a controlled way and these links are INVITE ONLY and have been issued by the NHS Trust. Anyone booking an appointment who is not eligible and does not comply with the current NHS Eligibility requirements https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/ will not be seen.

Proof of Eligibility will be required in order for the Vaccine to be administered."

Health bosses say they will not tolerate people putting those who're more vulnerable at greater risk by receiving the vaccine before them.

