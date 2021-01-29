How many patients are in Midlands hospitals with Covid-19?

This page is regularly updated with how Midlands hospitals are coping during the Coronavirus pandemic.

We also update articles on the current infection rate in the Midlands and how the vaccination roll out is going.

Covid patients in hospital

This is the numbers of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Midlands.

The graph tracks the numbers over the course of the whole pandemic.

By selecting individual areas from the drop-down box, you can see a clearer view.

You can also select multiple areas to compare them.

Daily Covid admissions to Midlands hospitals

This graph shows the number of daily admissions of patients with Covid-19 to Midlands hospitals across the course of the whole pandemic.

This includes existing patients who then test positive while in hospital.