Midlands Snow Warnings: Hopes of a white weekend dashed as flood alerts issued

Parts of the Midlands could be blanketed by up to six inches (15cm) of snow this weekend, while other areas are being warned to ‘expect’ flooding.

Yellow weather warnings for “heavy snow” that had previously been issued for much of the region by the Met Office have now been downgraded - with the band of snow now expected to move over Wales, as the Midlands is set to be hit by heavy rainfall instead.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings across the Midlands - with areas in Worcestershire and Derbyshire being those most at risk.

Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “disruption” to travel across the patch, with the warning lasting from 5am until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).

20cm of snow could fall in parts of Wales

10 - 15cm of snow could fall over high ground (250+ metres) in the West Midlands

3 - 7cm of snow could fall in low lying areas of the patch (150+ metres)

The Met Office warns Saturday’s snow flurry could bring a risk of chaos in some rural and low-lying communities:

Chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The snow warning is in place in the following areas:

West Midlands Herefordshire Shropshire Warwickshire Worcestershire



The weather warning comes after large swathes of the Midlands were left blanketed in snow last weekend.

Hundreds of schools across the Midlands were shut because of the snow and ice. While several coronavirus vaccination sites also had to close because of the snow.

The Met Office said the UK had experienced its snowiest spell since late January 2019, when 20 weather stations in England recorded accumulations of 5cm or more for three days consecutively.

Flood barriers in Ironbridge last week

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency is warning people across the Midlands to be prepared for flooding this weekend.

Flood warnings - meaning flooding ‘is expected’ - have been issued along the:

River Severn and River Avon in Worcestershire

River Leam in Warwickshire

River Blythe near Coleshill

River Blithe near Kings Bromley

River Sence near Wellsborough

River Alne near Alcester

River Dean at Walton

River Dove near Sudbury

River Soar in Long Eaton and Sileby

River Wreake in Thrussington

The Agency has warned that because of recent heavy rainfall, river levels are already high, and continue to be rising:

Flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected. Environment Agency

Adding things may only get worse, with river levels expected to remain high over the next few days, as “further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.”

The Agency say their incident response teams are continually monitoring river levels and checking defences across the Midlands.

What to do in the event of flooding:

The Environment Agency urge people to activate any property flood protection equipment (such as flood barriers and air brick covers)

Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers

Move family, possessions, and valuables to safety

Avoid contact with flood water

Take photographs and contact your insurance company if you've been flooded

