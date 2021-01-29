NHS voices: 'It's really important people remember - we are human'

The pandemic is putting unbelievable strain on the NHS, with some hospitals now coping with double the number of Coronavirus patients they saw back in April last year.

Here we hear from three NHS workers who have been battling with the effects of Covid-19 on their wards for nearly a year. And the strain is clear.

Name: Mel Kerr

Occupation: Nurse

As a nurse at Lincoln County Hospital, she's seen huge numbers of Covid patients come through its doors. And she's seen the effect it's having on her colleagues.

After a particularly bad day, she describes going home and having "a meltdown."

The day left me feeling completely broken. It left me feeling like I was inadequate as a member of staff. That I hadn't achieved what I wanted to achieve that day. It made me feel like I had failed in my duty of care to my patients which is something that nobody ever wants to feel...I think it's really important that people remember - we are human.

The Department of Health and Social care says it is supporting the mental health and wellbeing of people like Mel, and millions have been invested into researching the issue and supporting staff.

And The United Lincolnshire NHS Trust says help is on offer for its staff, and says whilst there has been an increase in absences - patients are being cared for safely.

Name: Dr Nitin Arora

Occupation: Intensive Care doctor

Dr Arora kept a video diary for one night shift at his Birmingham hospital.

Worse are the phone calls where we have to phone the families saying their loved ones are dying, or dead. We have never had to do this before Covid. A lot of next of kin are themselves sick or self isolating or shielding and cannot visit (at end of life). It is heartbreaking to make these phone calls.

When he returns to his car at the end of his "bruising" shift after caring for a "flood of patients", he says, "What I am hoping and all my colleagues are hoping, is that with the vaccination the numbers (into hospital) will start coming down."

Name: Dr Ron Daniels

Occupation: Critical Care Consultant

Starting his shift in Birmingham, Dr Daniels says the hospital has twice the amount of patients they would normally have at this time of year, and says it's going to be "a long day."

He ends pleading with people that if they are ill in any way, to seek medical care.

He says people are arriving at hospital later than they normally would, so are often more sick.

