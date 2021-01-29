Tributes paid to "kind hearted" NHS worker

Tributes have been paid to a Derbyshire NHS worker who died after contracting coronavirus.

Sandra Scott worked for Derbyshire Community Health Services (DCHS) NHS Foundation Trust for 20 years.

Her colleagues at the trust say the 49-year-old was well known and loved for her "bubbly nature" and "can-do attitude". They described Sandra as "supportive and kind-hearted" and "proud" to have worked for the service.

This is a day I desperately wished we would not have to face, and it comes as a poignant reminder of the situation we are indeed facing every day. I'm so grateful to all of my colleagues for their continued courage, commitment and compassion. Tracy Allen, chief executive DCHS NHS Foundation Trust

Sandra, who was from Brimington in Chesterfield, was part of the DCHS hotel services team. She first joined as a supervisor at Walton Hospital in 2001 and was promoted to deputy manager in 2019, where she led the team at Derbyshire Healthcare’s Hartington Unit.

The team there expressed how much they would miss Sandra, saying she was an extremely "supportive and kind hearted colleague".

The trust says it's working closely with Sandra's colleagues and her husband Craig to support them with the loss.

