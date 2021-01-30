A further 53 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospitals in the Midlands, according to the latest NHS data.

A further 258 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 81,304.

Patients were aged between 29 and 101 years old. All except 17 (aged 52 to 100 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Date of death ranges from 10 December 2020 to 20 February 2021 with the majority being on or after 17 February.

The NHS releases death figures every day.

They are not the number of people who have died that day, but the latest reported figures, and the deaths can have taken place several days before.

There also tends to be a spike early in the week, when reporting catches up from the weekend.

They are only deaths recorded in hospitals - not in care homes, or private homes.

However, they act as a guide to how our fight against the virus is progressing.

Figures are not released on patients who have survived.

