Police have arrested a man suspected of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion footballer Romaine Sawyers online.

West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old man from Kingswinford, near Birmingham, was questioned in custody on Friday evening (29 January).

West Brom contacted police after Sawyers was sent a racist message during Tuesday's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Police were contacted after the messages were sent following West Brom's loss to Man City this week. Credit: PA

The force's football hate crime officer is also investigating reports of another racist comment towards the player.

A club statement said: "Albion will offer Romaine the relevant support required at this time and continues with its long-standing commitment to help rid football of racism."

Albion boss Sam Alladyce also offered his support and questioned what could be done to stop online abuse.

It leaves a big question about whether reporting it is enough. Romaine - or any black person across the country - should not have to be open to any type of abuse on social media. He is extremely upset, as anybody would be. More than Romaine have suffered throughout football in the last few days.