ITV News Central's Bob Warman receives his first coronavirus jab

ITV News Central’s very own Bob Warman has had his first coronavirus jab.

Follow the man himself by watching the above video as he shows you what to expect once you've had your NHS letter inviting you to make an appointment.

“The vaccination roll-out is being recorded as a triumph and I can see why," said Bob.

"From the moment I received an NHS letter inviting me to book an appointment, the process was carried out with military precision.

"From start to finish took less than fifteen minutes and that included a short breather to make sure there were no immediate after-effects - of which there were none.

"The NHS staff at Bromsgrove’s Artrix Centre were super-efficient, careful and caring.

"And here’s the thing, I wasn’t even aware I’d had the jab until I was told I could roll down my sleeve.

"So don’t hesitate - when you’re offered the vaccine, protect yourself and others.”

If you're eligible, visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination and follow the instructions from there.

You will need your:

Name

Date of birth

NHS number (this will be on top of the letter you have received)

You will then need to enter your postcode before being shown your nearest vaccination centre and a range of dates and times to suit you.

Speaking to Sameena Ali-Khan today (Monday, February 1), Bob says he's feeling 'absolutely fine' following his jab.

Read more: