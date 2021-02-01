New Covid-19 rules in force: Partygoers in student flat hit with £800 fine

Partygoers in Nottingham were some of the first in the country to be hit with new Covid fines of £800.

The tougher penalties have been introduced by the government for people who attend a party of more than 15 people.

After hearing loud music, police found 21 people at a student party in Castle Boulevard, near The Park, at around 1:15 on Saturday (January 30) morning.

The force says a DJ set-up was in place and found a lot of empty alcohol containers and nitrous oxide containers.

Superintendent Ted Antill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

The lockdown legislation doesn’t allow mixing indoors with people you don't live with or have a support bubble with, so for 21 people to gather is blatantly flouting the law and there is no excuse for it. I hope this will make people think twice before they behave in a way that so obviously breaches the current restrictions. Superintendent Ted Antill, Nottinghamshire Police.

Fines for those attending parties of more than 15 people will have their penalties doubled for each repeat offence to a maximum of £6,400.

