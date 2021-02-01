New Covid-19 rules in force: Partygoers in student flat hit with £800 fine
Partygoers in Nottingham were some of the first in the country to be hit with new Covid fines of £800.
The tougher penalties have been introduced by the government for people who attend a party of more than 15 people.
After hearing loud music, police found 21 people at a student party in Castle Boulevard, near The Park, at around 1:15 on Saturday (January 30) morning.
The force says a DJ set-up was in place and found a lot of empty alcohol containers and nitrous oxide containers.
Superintendent Ted Antill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
The lockdown legislation doesn’t allow mixing indoors with people you don't live with or have a support bubble with, so for 21 people to gather is blatantly flouting the law and there is no excuse for it. I hope this will make people think twice before they behave in a way that so obviously breaches the current restrictions.
Fines for those attending parties of more than 15 people will have their penalties doubled for each repeat offence to a maximum of £6,400.
Read more: