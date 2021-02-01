Testing in Walsall to be ramped up as South African variant identified

A case of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa has been confirmed in Walsall, ITV News Central understands.

The case has been identified in the WS2 area and officials are now working with Public Health England to curb any potential spread of the variant.

Walsall Council says this will include significantly increasing the testing offer in a targeted and "intelligence-led way".

What should I do if I live in the WS2 area?

Residents, over the age of 18 who are living or working in parts of the WS2 are being strongly advised to take a COVID-19 test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Will this new variant cause a more severe illness?

Officials say there is currently no evidence that this variant causes the illness to be more severe, or that the regulated vaccines would not protect against it. However, research indicates that it does transmit from person to person more easily.

I do understand that this news will cause concern. Our priority remains very much to keep our communities, and particularly our most vulnerable residents, safe. Councillor Stephen Craddock, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing

There is now a drive to test an additional 10,000 residents without symptoms of COVID-19 in the next few weeks to "assess containment of this variant", Mr Craddock added.

Testing Units will be deployed offering testing and Walsall Council will also be encouraging people in the area to get tested.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City Council's director of public health Dr Justin Varney told a West Midlands Combined Authority meeting there will be other cases of the South African variant in the region. Dr Varney said, "Walsall is the first, there will be others in the West Midlands I'm sure and added that in order to contain the South African variant we need to "identify every case as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for NHS Test and Trace has said a small proportion of these cases have no link to international travel suggesting that there are some cases in the community.

She added: “In response to this, we are ramping up testing in targeted areas, so we can gather more information and effectively monitor any further community transmission.”

