Bodycam footage has captured the moment a West Midlands Police officer risked his life to rescue families from a burning building.

PC Spencer Lunn was driving down Bristol Road, in Selly Oak in Birmingham, when he noticed flames coming from the roof of flats above shops.

The video shows him running to the buildings and banging on doors to make sure everyone was evacuated.

One man tells him "I've got my kids upstairs".

The fire was popping and crackling and it really was intense as at the time. I didn't know that it had spread so quickly and when I came face-to-face with it was certainly a shock. PC Spencer Lunn, West Midlands Police

The 26-year-old officer says he was "operating on adrenaline" when he spotted the fire on 9 December.

He says the only thing that was going through his mind was getting the people out of the building safely and making sure nobody was trapped.

The video also shows PC Lunn's reaction when he discovers the cause of the blaze - a cannabis factory that was operating from one of the flats.

PC Lunn was soon joined by West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service and he says it was "great teamwork from everyone".

PC Lunn's boss has praised his actions. Credit: West Midlands Police

PC Lunn's boss, Chief Inspector Imran Mirza, praised his officer, saying: “This was brilliant work from Spencer. He put others before himself and ran toward the danger, as our officers so often have to do.

“His efforts on that night really embodied our values of protecting the public and helping those in need.”

An investigation is ongoing to find out who is responsible for the cannabis factory that started the fire.

