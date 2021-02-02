Specialist search continues for car and 2 people in River Trent

Police have located an object in the water, which they believe to be a vehicle.

It comes as specialist teams search the River Trent for a car that reportedly entered the water on Monday afternoon (1 February).

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed that 2 people were in the car which left the road in Hoveringham and drifted down the river.

However, despite several attempts, police say it has not yet been possible to get close enough to be able to confirm if this is the vehicle involved due to the "treacherous conditions and fast flow of the river".

Police say they believe they know who they are and their families have been informed.

The air ambulance, fire service, police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Hoveringham in Nottinghamshire at around 4.15 PM.

Credit: BPM Media

Today, the teams are parked up at Hazelford Residential Home on Boat Lane, Bleasby, while they continue the search.

In a statement yesterday, Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “Emergency service workers are working tirelessly to locate and recover the car from the river."

Clearly this is a distressing incident for the local community and we are now investigating to establish the circumstances. However, there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious at this stage. Detective Inspector Clare Gibson

While emergency services work to locate the vehicle, officers have stressed that members of the public should "stay away" from the scene while responders continue their efforts.