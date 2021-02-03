Door-to-door Covid testing starts in Walsall after South African variant find

Stephen Craddock, Walsall Council.

Door-to-door coronavirus has begun in Walsall.

It's after a case of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa was confirmed in Walsall earlier this week.

The case has been identified in the WS2 area and officials are now working with Public Health England to curb any potential spread of the variant.

Walsall Council says this will include significantly increasing the testing offer in a targeted and "intelligence-led way". A new testing centre has since opened at Walsall College.

The spread of the strain from South Africa has also been confirmed in Birmingham, with a 'small number of cases' reported in Frankley Great Park ward and parts of south Northfield area of the city.

What's being advised if I live in the WS2 area?

Residents, over the age of 18 who are living or working in parts of the WS2, are being strongly advised to take a COVID-19 test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms. A postcode checker to see if you live in a part of Walsall where you should get a test is available here.

Will this new variant cause a more severe illness?

Officials say there is currently no evidence that this variant causes the illness to be more severe, or that the regulated vaccines would not protect against it. However, research indicates that it does transmit from person to person more easily.

What safety measures should I follow?

Councillor Stephen Craddock has urged people to play their part by following the ‘hands, face, space’ guidance and minimise your contact with others as much as possible.

Will testing be ramped up?

There will be a minimum of one additional Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) in the borough as well as offering home testing kits, which come with clear instructions.

What happens if my test comes back positive?

The Council says positive tests will be analysed to identify any further spread of the new variant first discovered in South Africa. They say this will enable a better understanding of the variant and identify if there are any more cases of this particular strand of the virus in the area.

Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for NHS Test and Trace has said a small proportion of these cases have no link to international travel suggesting that there are some cases in the community.

She added: “In response to this, we are ramping up testing in targeted areas, so we can gather more information and effectively monitor any further community transmission.”

