Homes evacuated overnight in Nottingham after 70-foot high wall collapses

Homes were evacuated in Nottingham after a 70-foot high wall collapsed.

The residents of Spalding Road and Windmill Lane in Sneinton say they were woken up at 1am by the noise of bricks and earth falling into their back gardens on Wednesday (February 3).Emergency services were called and discovered severe damage to the homes, with bathrooms and kitchens flooded.

Five families from four houses had to be evacuated in the middle of the night but returned to their homes in the morning.Nottinghamshire Police have said they are working closely with the local council to established contingency and emergency plans to respond to the situation.

Nottingham City Council have said they will be arranging for structural engineers to attend the site to assess damage to the properties from the wall collapse.

We are aware of this incident and are supporting the police in their efforts to help affected residents. All residents in affected properties were safely evacuated nearby and we have arranged for temporary accommodation to be made available this morning for residents who need it. Nottingham City Council spokesperson

It's the second time a landslide has occured in the Nottinghamshire area as back in December last year homes in Mansfield were evacuated.

The district council there have assembled a project team to respond to the situation at Berry Hill Quarry.

They remain in direct contact with affected residents as well as those in neighbouring properties.

