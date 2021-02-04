A supermarket in the West Midlands that became the first in the country to begin offering Covid-19 vaccinations has reported a coronavirus outbreak.

The Asda store in Cape Hill in Smethwick transformed its clothing department into a vaccination centre and began administering the vaccine last week.

Public health officials from Sandwell Council are investigating the outbreak at the store, which is described as "very worrying".

A total of 11 linked cases have been connected to the supermarket.

However, store chiefs say they moved quickly to reassure people waiting to have their vaccinations that none of the cases involved staff working in the separate vaccination area.

An Asda spokesperson said extra strict infection control measures were in place and there was no crossover of staff between the food store and the dedicated hub.

