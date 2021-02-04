Hundreds descend on coronavirus testing centre in Longbridge in Birmingham

Hundreds of people descended on a coronavirus testing centre in Longbridge in Birmingham this morning.

It comes as cases of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa have been identified in parts of the city.

Officials said, "a small number" of cases, which can't be traced to international travel, were found and testing in those areas is to be increased in order to monitor and curb the potential spread of the variant.

Credit: PA images

This is what you can do if you live in the affected areas but currently have no symptoms:

A further Mobile Test Unit will be opened on Friday.

The Council is also opening a series of designated sites for people to collect home testing kit to test at home and return to the same venue the same day for return to the lab.

They're also working with local businesses to make testing available for their staff in workplaces and employers are being written to with details of this this week.

Officials are urging anyone over the age of 18, who is living or working in Frankley Great Park ward and part of south Northfield between Frankley, since 1 January 2021 to get tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Credit: PA images

Meanwhile, in Walsall, an effort is underway to deliver test kits door to door for those who can't make it to a centre after the discovery of a single case of the South African variant there.

It was identified in the WS2 area and officials are now working with Public Health England.

