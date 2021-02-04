WARNING: CCTV footage shows the moment a man is shot dead as four men convicted

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Four men have been convicted of plotting to murder a gang rival in a drive-by shooting.

Dior Jackson, Ihsaan Bernard, Omarni Bernard-Sewell and Ayuub Mahmood had denied conspiring to murder Dante Mullings in May 2019.

The four men were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and possessing a gun with intent to endanger life at Birmingham Crown Court.

Ihsaan Bernard, Dior Jackson, Omarni Bernard-Sewell and Ayuub Mahmood have been convicted of murder conspiracy Credit: West Midlands Police

Dante Mullings was in a car parked by shops in St Vincent Street West, Ladywood in Birmingham at 5pm on 7 May 2019 when a gunman opened fired from a passing vehicle.

At least eight shots were discharged from a pistol aimed out of the VW Passat’s passenger window.

One bullet struck Mr Mullings in the lower back and, despite CCTV showing him sprint from the car and hurdle roadside barriers, he collapsed seconds later having suffered fatal internal injuries.

Dante Mullings died after being shot in May 2019 Credit: West Midlands Police

Two other passengers also suffered gunshot wounds but survived the attack. All four will be sentenced at a later date.