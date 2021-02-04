WARNING: CCTV footage shows the moment a man is shot dead as four men convicted
Four men have been convicted of plotting to murder a gang rival in a drive-by shooting.
Dior Jackson, Ihsaan Bernard, Omarni Bernard-Sewell and Ayuub Mahmood had denied conspiring to murder Dante Mullings in May 2019.
The four men were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and possessing a gun with intent to endanger life at Birmingham Crown Court.
Dante Mullings was in a car parked by shops in St Vincent Street West, Ladywood in Birmingham at 5pm on 7 May 2019 when a gunman opened fired from a passing vehicle.
At least eight shots were discharged from a pistol aimed out of the VW Passat’s passenger window.
One bullet struck Mr Mullings in the lower back and, despite CCTV showing him sprint from the car and hurdle roadside barriers, he collapsed seconds later having suffered fatal internal injuries.
Two other passengers also suffered gunshot wounds but survived the attack. All four will be sentenced at a later date.
The shooting was prompted by a stabbing the previous day. The defendants were all friends or associates of the victim and made a pact to exact revenge. However, neither Dante Mullings nor the other two men in the car were involved in the knife attack. We don’t think they were specifically targeted but that the defendants drove around Ladywood searching for anyone associated to the group.