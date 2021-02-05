A mother from Stourbridge says people with learning disabilities are the "forgotten minority" of the pandemic.

Alex Mills has been shielding her son Ed since the very start and says she's upset that people like him haven't been prioritised for a vaccine.

Her calls have been echoed by Chris Hickman from Dudley, who cares for Chloe Cutler. He says she needs to be protected for her own health, and others'.

A report by Public Health England found that adults with a learning disability are up to 6 times more likely to die from coronavirus.

And that goes up to 30 times more likely if they're aged between 18 and 34.

Read more: