Cases of South African variant of Coronavirus found in Worcestershire

Everyone over the age of 18 in two Worcestershire postcode areas will be asked to get tested for Coronavirus, after a small number of cases of the South African variant were identified in the county.

They aren't linked to international travel.

It follows cases of the variant in Birmingham and Walsall.

Adults in the WR3 postcode and some WR9 postcodes, are now strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.

WR3 postcode

WR9 postcode

Officials say all cases are now self-isolating and contact tracing has taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate.

Mobile Testing Units will be deployed from Saturday 6th February offering PCR testing and home testing kits will also be provided.

The first of these testing sites is at The White Hart Pub on Droitwich road in Fernhill Heath. It will be open from 8am -4pm and available to adults, without symptoms, who live within walking distance. You will need to book in advance.

A drive through testing site is planned for later in the week and door to door testing will also become available.

I urge everyone offered a test to take it up to help us to monitor the virus in our communities and to help suppress and control the spread of this variant.

The most important thing to do is self-isolate if you have symptoms, this stops you spreading the virus and will help us reduce the spread of this variant. Please limit your number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance and cover your face. Please take advantage of the testing being offered. Dr Kathryn Cobain, Director for Public Health in Worcestershire

Read more: