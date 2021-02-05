A centenarian Covid survivor is urging people to take the vaccine after having spent twelve weeks in hospital fighting the virus.

Sybil Reid from Wolverhampton celebrates her 100th birthday on Monday (8th February) but her family and friends were fearful she would never get the chance to receive her telegram from the Queen.

Grand-daughter, Sister Karen Aucock, a leading vaccinating nurse in the frontline fight against the disease said: “We honestly thought we were going to lose my Nan. We were really, really afraid that she would not make her 100th.”

Sybil, who danced the Charleston until she was 84, received her own Covid vaccination on Friday (5th February) and she is now urging others to do the same.

Karen and Sybil talk about her 100th birthday and vaccinations.

Karen is a lead nurse at Wolverhampton Road GP practice in Stafford and also works at the vaccination centre at Stafford’s County Showground.

She said: “I do advise people who are hesitant to have the vaccination because it could save their life and could save other people’s lives, so I hope they go ahead and have this vaccine.”

Karen added: “Everyone needs to take COVID very seriously. My Nan really suffered. When we spoke to her in hospital she sounded as if she was drowning. She was in hospital for 12 weeks.

“She was incredibly independent but since having COVID her hearing and sight have got worse and she is receiving four support visits to her home every day.

“We shall just be having a quiet 100th birthday celebration with my Nan, my brother and myself. It’s a pity the rest of the family will miss out but we need to stick to her bubble to protect everyone.”

Dr Paddy Hannigan, Clinical Lead for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Vaccination Programme said: “We’d all like to take this opportunity to wish Sybil a happy 100th birthday and to thank Karen and everyone who is participating in our vaccination programme. It is a massive undertaking and could not happen without the support of thousands of people from the NHS, our partners and volunteers.”

Doctors are urging patients to wait until they are contacted for a vaccination appointment, but do everything possible to take it when it is offered.

