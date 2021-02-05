Teenager with rare cancer signs as Wasps’ first ever ‘virtual’ player

A teenager with a rare form of cancer has been signed by Wasps rugby club as their first ever ‘virtual’ player.

Alex Goodwin, who is 13-years-old and is in remission, made history after he became one of the club’s newest signings.

They took the decision to bring Alex on board after hearing about him, and have already carried out a virtual kicking session with Alex, led by his favourite player, Jimmy Gopperth.

Before we knew it we had the full weight and energy of Wasps being us which was amazing. Alex’s father

Along with training sessions, he was also a part of the matchday squad for their last game.

Thanks to body-cam technology, he was remotely a part of the team as they arrived and warmed-up, before then watching the game.

I don't want to be a proper player but I would really love to be able to play it properly one day. Alex Goodwin

