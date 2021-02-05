Weather Warning: Midlands to be blanketed by snow again this weekend

Parts of the Midlands could once again be blanketed by up to six inches (15cm) of snow this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for ‘snow showers’ and ‘ice’ has been issued by the Met Office - as a band of heavy snow is expected to move from the north-east over our region this weekend.

Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “disruption” to travel across the patch for the second weekend in a row, with the warning lasting from 12pm tomorrow (Saturday 6th Feb) until 11.59pm on Sunday.

There is a chance that an extended period of more persistent snowfall could impact parts of the Midlands and southeast England overnight Saturday and through Sunday.

This is all likely to bring areas of accumulating snow through the period with some icy stretches developing, with some parts seeing 5-10 cm, possibly 15 cm of snow. Met Office

The Met Office warns the weekend weather could bring chaos to some rural and low-lying communities:

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

The warning is in place in:

East Midlands Derby Derbyshire Leicester Leicestershire Lincolnshire Northamptonshire Nottingham Nottinghamshire Rutland



West Midlands Herefordshire Shropshire Staffordshire Stoke-on-Trent Warwickshire West Midlands Conurbation Worcestershire



The warning comes as temperatures are set to drop over the next few days.

Birmingham faces lows of minus 2C by Tuesday morning, while a strong easterly wind will make it feel many degrees below freezing in some parts, according to Met Office forecaster Steven Keates.

He said it will be “really unpleasant” to be outdoors, adding: “If you do have to go outside there are lots of layers required I think.”

It comes as the first snowdrops of the season have begun to emerge, often seen as the start of spring.

ITV Central Weather Presenter Des Coleman: "This weather looks like it'll continue into next week."

