A 25-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by what police believe was a family dog at her home in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Sunbeam Way in Shard End yesterday afternoon.

Police say the woman's family has signed the dog, thought to be a Staffordshire cross, over to police and it will be humanely put to sleep.

The death is being treated as a tragic incident, but with no suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.