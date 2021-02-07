Man arrested after dead body found in Birmingham house
Pictures from SnapperSK.
A man has been arrested after a dead body was found at a house in Birmingham.The unidentified male victim was found at a house on Holly Road, Handsworth, at around 9am on Sunday, February 7. Officers later arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder on a railway line four miles away in West Bromwich.Six police cars and two ambulances were pictured on Holly Road on Sunday morning, with forensics officers also at the scene.West Midlands Police said:
We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body at a house in Handsworth today. Officers were called to Holly Road at around 9am and found the body of a man who had been badly injured. At around 10.30am, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested a few miles away on train tracks near Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich. Detectives are trying to identify the man who has died.