Man arrested after dead body found in Birmingham house

Pictures from SnapperSK.

A man has been arrested after a dead body was found at a house in Birmingham.The unidentified male victim was found at a house on Holly Road, Handsworth, at around 9am on Sunday, February 7. Officers later arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder on a railway line four miles away in West Bromwich.Six police cars and two ambulances were pictured on Holly Road on Sunday morning, with forensics officers also at the scene.West Midlands Police said: