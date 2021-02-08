Covid-19: On the Frontline in Chesterfield's ICU

Filmed by Rachel Hobday

NHS staff from across the country have worked tirelessly fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. For health professionals who work in critical care, it's been a particularly stressful time. More than 300 people with the virus have died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital since last March.

Our cameras filmed inside the intensive care unit where the number of covid positive patients coming in continues to rise. They have 16 ICU beds and they're full.

Dr Tim Meekings has been an intensive care consultant for 12 years and has never experienced anything like it. He says the second wave has been harder, longer and they're not only seeing more patients, but younger patients too.

The ICU is where the most seriously ill patients receive specialist care. Usually in ICU, one nurse looks after one patient. Now, they're caring for two, sometimes three patients.

Mandy Marples, a senior matron in surgical support services, says fighting the pandemic has been a massive challenge. They are now finding new ways of working, they need more equipment and more importantly, more staff.

The desperate need for more nurses means many are drafted in from other wards and retrained. For some, this can be a huge shock to the system and can take time adjusting to their new environment.

Until recently, Kate Davison was an orthopedic nurse at the hospital. She told me that although it's been upsetting and difficult at times, she's more than happy to be helping her colleagues in ICU.

Staff work 12 hours shifts and the pressure and stress they face day in, day out is clear to see. While we're all being encouraged and told to social distance and avoid physical contact, the staff in ICU hold the hands of patients, stroke their hair and provide a comforting and reassuring presence.

Sally Moore, an ITU sister says nurses often form close ties with their patients, who because of the nature of the illness, do not always see their loved ones face to face.

It was fascinating to see the team at work and it gave me a real insight into what they do in the most difficult of circumstances. Each and every day, they're seeing and experiencing people they've cared for die. This must affect them in a way I can't imagine. They support each other and are offered psychological support from the hospital trust. Only time will tell what impact this is really having on their mental health.

