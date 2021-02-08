WATCH: Police discover 'illegal' lockdown gathering

West Midlands Police have handed out nearly £30,000 in Covid fines after discovering an illegal gathering at a pop-up shisha lounge in Birmingham this weekend.

Officers say they found 36 people “crammed” above a shop in Sparkbrook on Saturday night (6th Feb).

They say the floor had been converted into an open plan shisha lounge, with beer and soft drinks on offer, card games being played and football on the TV.

The 36 were each handed one of the new £800 fines, which were recently introduced to punish those who go to gatherings of more than 15 people.

36 £800 fines were handed out to those caught in the shisha lounge

74 breaches of Covid rules were reported on Saturday

23 £200 fines were handed out by West Midlands Police elsewhere in Birmingham on Saturday

ACC Mark Payne said: "Sadly some people are still not getting the message that we are in a pandemic which has killed thousands of people, and continues to kill hundreds daily."

Our officers are working long hours in really difficult circumstances to keep people safe, and blatant breaches such as these are really disheartening to see. Officers are having to go home to their families after breaking up large gatherings such as this, not knowing if they have contracted coronavirus while trying to protect others.

We know that most people are sticking to the rules and we're genuinely grateful for that. They are helping keeping themselves, their families, and the West Midlands as safe as possible. Mark Payne, West Midlands Police

