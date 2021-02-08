Midlands Divided: Parts of the region to be hit by even more snow this week
Parts of the Midlands could once again be blanketed by up to six inches (15cm) of snow this week.
A yellow weather warning for ‘frequent snow showers’ has been issued by the Met Office - as a band of heavy snow is expected to move from the North Sea over our region in the coming days.
Forecasters said snowy conditions could bring “disruption” to travel across the patch for the second week in a row, with the warning lasting until 11.59pm on Wednesday (10th Feb).
Whilst some areas in the warning area will remain largely dry, some persistent bands of showers are likely to develop in places.
Daily accumulations of 2-5 cm are probable for some, with 10-15 cm plausible in areas where showers merge into more organised and prolonged spells of snow.
The Met Office warns the white weather could bring chaos to some rural and low-lying communities:
Small chance of long travel delays in places with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
The warning is in place in:
East Midlands
Derby
Derbyshire
Leicester
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Northamptonshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Rutland
West Midlands
Staffordshire
Warwickshire
Snow covers the village of Husbands Bosworth in south Leicestershire
It comes after a weekend of weather warnings across the Midlands which brought disruption to parts of the region.
Police warned people not to travel as icey conditions meant coronavirus vaccination centres and schools had to be closed in some parts of the country.
The Met Office earlier (Monday 8th Feb) issued severe amber snow warnings for parts of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, where heavy snow was likely to cause power cuts and interruptions to mobile phone services.
Meanwhile, National Rail has told train passengers that services across the country are likely to be affected by the conditions.
The firm said “it may be necessary to close some routes,” and urged customers to travel “later in the morning."
