Man jailed for coughing on Derby hospital staff while displaying Covid symptoms

A man has been jailed after removing his mask, threatening a nurse, and coughing on staff at the Royal Derby Hospital amid the height of the first wave of coronavirus.

Cory Harris, 35, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of three years in prison following a hearing at Derby Crown Court last Wednesday (3rd Feb).

Harris was admitted to the hospital’s A&E department after he reported being assaulted on April 8th 2020.

After being told he was to be discharged and needed to leave the hospital, the 35-year-old became abusive.

He removed his mask, threatened a nurse and began to run around the hospital...He had also been displaying symptoms of Coronavirus.

Security staff were called to intervene, and Harris, of no fixed address, coughed, spat, bit and punched them, and officers were called. Derbyshire Police

Harris, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

During the trial, he also admitted to previous unrelated incidents of assault and possession of a knife in Derby and assaulting an emergency worker at HMP Lincoln.

Read more: