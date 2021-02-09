Two toddlers in hospital after being attacked by guard dog in Birmingham

ITV News Central has decided to not show the video in its entirety.

Two toddlers have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a guard dog in Birmingham.

Officers were called St Saviour's Road in Alum Rock just after 12.30pm on Monday (February 8) following reports of a dog attack.

It is believed that a guard dog escaped from nearby business before biting and scratching the two girls, aged two and three.

A motorist who was driving down the road, stopped and rushed out the car to help the girls.

He was then joined by others coming out of nearby homes.

Eventually, the children were separated from the dog and placed into a car for their safety, as the canine continued to circle the area.

They were both taken to hospital but their conditions are not life-threatening.

The three-year-old had suffered hand and leg injuries after being bitten and the two year-old had scratch marks and a leg injury.

Police have said the dog was seized and has not been released back to the owner.

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

It’s understood that a guard dog escaped from a nearby business premises before attacking two small children. A three-year-old girl sustained hand and leg injuries after being bitten. A second child, aged two, sustained scratch marks and a leg injury. The dog has been seized by police and enquiries are ongoing. West Midlands Police spokesperson

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received five calls regarding the dog attack.