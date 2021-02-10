NHS worker landed with £423 bailiff bill over parking fine

An NHS worker was landed with a £423 bailiff bill after a dispute over a lockdown parking fine.

Neeka Gordon, who works at Birmingham's blood and transplant donor centre, left her vehicle in Lionel Street to walk to work in May last year.

When the 25-year-old returned from work she had been issued a parking charge notice which ordered her to pay a £50 fine, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.

This comes after the Government pledged to cover the costs of providing free car parking to NHS staff working in hospitals in March last year.

Despite appeals to Birmingham City Council, she was left with a bill for £423 after a note from Jacobs Enforcement Agents was posted through her letterbox on February 2.

Lionel Street, Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

The council said those eligible for free parking should display their required pass in pay and display bays.It said this Government concession for medical key workers has never related to parking bays which require permits.

Miss Gordon said: "It's a crazy situation. I cannot believe it has got to this."It was last May when the council said that all bays were suspended. I parked in the Jewellery Quarter and was later fined.The admin assistant initially appealed the parking fine and was later expecting "to make representations" herself in court.But she said no paperwork arrived in the post.She has also provided a witness statement to the Traffic Enforcement Centre in November and is waiting for that claim to be processed.But a bailiff note posted through her letterbox last week says: "Removal within 24 hours - balance due: £423.00."It also confirms she parked in a "permit without displaying a valid permit."Miss Gordon said the council has since issued her and colleagues with permits to park in a different part of the city.

Bailiff letter

A Birmingham City Council spokeswoman said: "Free parking when on official duty for NHS staff, health and social care workers and NHS volunteer responders due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Birmingham will be maintained until the Government withdraws this concession."However, those eligible should be aware that the concession allows free parking when displaying the required pass in pay and display bays, and does not include designated parking bays."We have reviewed the circumstances of this case and on this occasion will withdraw the Penalty Charge Notice.”

On Good Morning Britain MP Grant Shapps said: "We're paying for them not to charge for parking."

