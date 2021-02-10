Tributes paid to 'valued' hospital chef who died from coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a hospital chef in Derby who has died from coronavirus.

Joe Wilson was a chef at Queen's Hospital Burton before he passed away on Saturday, February 6.

He joined the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust in 2013, working in the catering production unit, the Burton Clinic and the main restaurant.

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive, said:

"Joe’s colleagues say that he the loved the comradeship in the catering department and was valued by all those he worked with.

He was always willing to help and support others and do what was needed to get the job done. Joe was a quiet man but he did enjoy a good laugh with his friends and colleagues. Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive

"Away from work Joe was an avid Derby County fan and would often talk about is beloved team to colleagues.

"Joe will be sadly missed by all the team and remembered with fondness. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family at this time and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to them on behalf of everyone at UHDB."

Read more: